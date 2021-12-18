Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,611,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 4,621,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,731.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

