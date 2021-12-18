Jeanna Steele Sells 782 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72.

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

Shares of RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

