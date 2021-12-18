Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

E stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

