Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

SPR stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 178.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 688,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 440,699 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 303.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

