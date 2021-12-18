Jigstack (STAK) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jigstack has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $47,316.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

Buying and Selling Jigstack

