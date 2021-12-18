JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.30

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.30 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 329,463 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.45.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

