John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

HPS stock remained flat at $$18.86 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

