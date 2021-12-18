Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.62

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $95.62 and last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 55418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $974.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

