JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.49) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.45) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.54) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.22) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.15) to GBX 4,770 ($63.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,988 ($52.70).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,977 ($52.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £92.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,759.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,587.04. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.67).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.04) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($10,928.77). Insiders have purchased 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

