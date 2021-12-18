JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

