JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price to $136.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.87.

ZLAB opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zai Lab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

