JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

