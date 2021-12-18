Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25.

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.