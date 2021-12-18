Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

