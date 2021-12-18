Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.17.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.