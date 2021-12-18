Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Kaspien alerts:

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kaspien by 87.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaspien by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.