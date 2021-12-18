Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaspien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kaspien by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaspien by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

