KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBCSY stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. KBC Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.