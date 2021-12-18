KeeperDAO Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $130.21 or 0.00280803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and $1.85 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.