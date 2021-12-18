Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$14.58 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
