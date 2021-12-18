Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$14.58 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.