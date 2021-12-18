Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,726. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

