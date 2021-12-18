Kemacoin (KEMA) Market Cap Tops $20,067.43

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $20,067.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00028585 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

