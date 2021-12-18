Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,705 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $13.32 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

