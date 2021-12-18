Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,880 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

