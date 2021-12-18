Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $265.42 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

