Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,078,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.57. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.