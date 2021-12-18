KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 75.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.