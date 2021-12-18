Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Kidoz from $2.21 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of -0.58.

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

