Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $540.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

