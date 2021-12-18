Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 3,522 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

