Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

