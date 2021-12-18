Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

