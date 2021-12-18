Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

SUB opened at $107.27 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

