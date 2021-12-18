Knighted Pastures Llc Buys 85,706 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 85,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 348,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,475. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.