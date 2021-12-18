Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.17 ($53.00).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

