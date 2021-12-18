Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.