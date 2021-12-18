Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

