Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $220.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

