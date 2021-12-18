LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $973,000 Investment in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.17% of Redwire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDW opened at $7.24 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

