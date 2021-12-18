Landshare Hits Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00008971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Landshare has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $371,923.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,791,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,684 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

