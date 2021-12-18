Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

LB stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

