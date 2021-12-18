Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

