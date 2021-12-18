LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,902,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,151,000.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

