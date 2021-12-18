Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.51

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.51 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 294.80 ($3.90). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.86), with a volume of 20,979,658 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.25) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £2,290.80 ($3,027.36). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,185.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $880,484.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

