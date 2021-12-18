Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.81.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Lennar has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

