Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

