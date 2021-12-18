LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL opened at $9.41 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

