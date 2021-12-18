Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.75 ($1.81).

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($129,509.71).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

