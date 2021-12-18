LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.66 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

