LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,268. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.28.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

